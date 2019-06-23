Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914,503 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

