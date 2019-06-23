Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

DFS opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $268,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,895.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,655. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

