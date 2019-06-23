Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty recently announced that in the first five months of 2019, its Southern California team has leased 1.95 million square feet of space and commenced construction of a new 1-million-square-foot logistics facility in Perris. In recent years, the company has made concerted efforts to transform itself into a domestic-focused industrial property REIT. The industrial real estate market is currently enjoying elevated demand for logistics infrastructure amid healthy economy and e-commerce boom. Given Duke Realty’s solid operating platform and balance-sheet strength, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this trend. Nevertheless, a whole lot of new buildings are slated to be completed and made available in the near term, leading to higher supply. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:DRE opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

