EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an underperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

