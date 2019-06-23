Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.02 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 114.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,320,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

