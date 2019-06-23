Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Endo International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Endo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 target price on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,540,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 24.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 378,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 83,573.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

