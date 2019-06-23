EUROMNGNSE/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:EMN) Insider Acquires A$12,900.00 in Stock

EUROMNGNSE/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:EMN) insider Jan Votava acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,900.00 ($9,148.94).

ASX EMN opened at A$0.18 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. EUROMNGNSE/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$0.33 ($0.23).

EUROMNGNSE/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc focuses on the exploration and reclamation of mineral projects in Europe. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, a waste reprocessing project involved in the recycling of manganese-rich tailings of historic mining operations located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

