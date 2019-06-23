Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOG. Citigroup cut their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.17 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.83. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

