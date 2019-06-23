FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 19 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $85.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

