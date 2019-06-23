Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 114,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,991. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

