FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for STM Group (LON:STM)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of STM Group (LON:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:STM opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.60 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.04 ($0.98). The firm has a market cap of $25.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Get STM Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.