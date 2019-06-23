FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ZOO opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. Zoo Digital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

Get Zoo Digital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Blundell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoo Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoo Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.