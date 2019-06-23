First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.62. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

