Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $154,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc acquired 245,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 522,018 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,183 and sold 364,089 shares valued at $7,766,299. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Funko by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

