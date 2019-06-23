FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 550,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger purchased 2,895 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,905.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.93. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

