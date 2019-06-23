Gabelli Reaffirms Sell Rating for Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Gabelli restated their sell rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNT opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 682,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 562.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 413,989 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

