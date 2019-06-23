Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Glowpoint stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Glowpoint has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Get Glowpoint alerts:

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

About Glowpoint

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Glowpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glowpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.