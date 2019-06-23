Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €51.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.01 ($54.66).

Shares of DHER opened at €41.16 ($47.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52 week high of €52.35 ($60.87).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

