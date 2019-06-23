Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €119.90 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.90 ($139.42) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.62 ($130.95).

LEG opened at €102.50 ($119.19) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

