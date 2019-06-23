Goldman Sachs Group Lowers USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

