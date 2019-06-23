Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lifted to “Buy” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,630,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,812,000 after purchasing an additional 247,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

