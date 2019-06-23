Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.68 ($8.93).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €5.20 ($6.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.59 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €10.49 ($12.20). The company has a market cap of $518.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.08.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

