Head-To-Head Analysis: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) vs. Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOX and Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series C $1.83 billion 4.79 $531.00 million ($0.65) -58.31

Liberty Media Formula One Series C has higher revenue and earnings than FOX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FOX and Liberty Media Formula One Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 2 9 12 0 2.43 Liberty Media Formula One Series C 0 1 1 0 2.50

FOX presently has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.22%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series C -14.34% -1.25% -0.66%

Summary

FOX beats Liberty Media Formula One Series C on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

