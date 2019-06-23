Helical (LON:HLCL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLCL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.70) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Helical stock opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.63) on Thursday. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The company has a market capitalization of $424.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £127,050 ($166,013.33).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

