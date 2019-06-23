HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLGY opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

