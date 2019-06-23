Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $60,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

