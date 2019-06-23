HSBC Downgrades Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ted Baker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ted Baker from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

