Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

IRT opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

