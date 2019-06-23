Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Insider Buys $126,166.40 in Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $126,166.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

