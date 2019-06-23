Insider Buying: Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider Purchases £8,120.22 in Stock

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider Steve Cullen bought 23,883 shares of Record stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £8,120.22 ($10,610.51).

Steve Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Steve Cullen bought 726 shares of Record stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £225.06 ($294.08).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Steve Cullen bought 775 shares of Record stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £224.75 ($293.68).

LON REC opened at GBX 33.90 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. Record Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

