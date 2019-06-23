Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $1,173,690.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $1,173,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,321,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,768,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSOD opened at $55.87 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

