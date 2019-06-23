Insider Selling: Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Insider Sells $446,742.14 in Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $446,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,014.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SO opened at $56.27 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,286,000 after buying an additional 2,593,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,936,000 after buying an additional 1,645,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

