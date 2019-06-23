Insider Selling: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Sells $23,025,000.00 in Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

