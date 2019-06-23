Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,708,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

