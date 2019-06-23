Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) CFO Sells $6,183,063.90 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 292,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,886 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

