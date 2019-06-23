Intec Pharma’s (NTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Intec Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

NTEC opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

