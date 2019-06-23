Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITR. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

CVE ITR opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

