Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 189,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $3,547,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $5,917,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

