Iqvia’s (IQV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Iqvia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.65.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $13,532,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,273 shares of company stock worth $34,466,890. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Iqvia by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iqvia by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

