James A. Burke Acquires 4,250 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) COO James A. Burke purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VST opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,935,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 809,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,427,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

