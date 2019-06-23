JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 583.60 ($7.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.60 ($8.48).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.