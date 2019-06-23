Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 36,798 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.05 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zynga from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Zynga to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zynga by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

