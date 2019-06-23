John Wood Group’s (WG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective (up from GBX 480 ($6.27)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of John Wood Group to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 676.67 ($8.84).

WG opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -325.85.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,236.16 ($8,148.65). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £8,337 ($10,893.77). Insiders have purchased 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,121 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

