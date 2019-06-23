JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.80 ($20.70) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.62 ($19.33).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.