JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2510684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

