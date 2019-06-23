JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. JUST EAT PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

JSTTY opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.20. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

