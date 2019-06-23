KeyCorp Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $246.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

“We are raising estimates based on incremental confidence in the Company’s ability to maintain its industry leading growth rate and improve margins addressing small- and medium-sized business needs. We are also raising our price target to $246 from $215 and maintaining an Overweight rating.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst wrote.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.08.

Paycom Software stock opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.72. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $6,495,618 over the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.