LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $4,780,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 218,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 76,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

