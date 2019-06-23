Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $992,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $482,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,608. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 71.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 1,817,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

