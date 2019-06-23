Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.27 million, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 2.38. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

